After winning the toss, the Lankans opted to bat first in the IND vs SL 1st ODI. The late heroics from Dunith Wellalage helped Sri Lanka to reach a respectable total. He played a knock of runs in 61 balls which saw him smash 6 fours and 1 six

Arshdeep Singh (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IND vs SL 1st ODI: Nissanka, Wellalage's stellar knocks guide SL to 230 runs x 00:00

Sri Lanka posted a target of 231 runs against the "Men in Blue" in the IND vs SL 1st ODI. Sri Lanka's opening batsman Pathum Nissanka was the highest run-scorer as he scored 56 runs off 75 balls including 9 fours. Also, the late heroics from Dunith Wellalage helped Sri Lanka to reach a respectable total. He played a knock of runs in 61 balls which saw him smash 6 fours and 1 six.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: IN PHOTOS | IND vs SL 1st ODI: Team India wear black armbands to pay tribute to Anshuman Gaekwad

After winning the toss, the Lankans opted to bat first in the IND vs SL 1st ODI. Opening batsman Avishka Fernando departed early after scoring just one run. Nissanka on the other hand, kept the Lankan innings alive but was able to score 56 runs. Wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Mendis was dismissed by Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube for 14 runs. This was Dube's maiden wicket in the One-Day Internationals. Sadeera Samarawickrama, too was unable to score many runs as the veteran returned to the pavilion for eight runs. Facing 21 balls, the hosts' captain Charith Asalanka accumulated 21 runs which also included 2 fours. Janith Liyanage and Wanindu Hasaranga registered 20 and 24 runs, respectively.

The series also marked the return of Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to the game. Also, Shreyas Iyer has made a comeback in top-flight cricket after being snubbed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel claimed two wickets each. Mohammed Sirja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube registered one wicket each each to their names. Indian batting star Shubman Gill also rolled his arm during the match. He bowled one over in which he conceded 14 runs. Among bowlers, completing four overs, Dube was smashed for 19 runs which is the least conceded by any bowler after four overs.