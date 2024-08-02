HS Prannoy and star duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out of the Paris Olympics 2024. Lakshya Sen is the only Indian in men's singles and will lock horns with Chinese Taipei's 12th-seeded Chou Tien Chen for the quarter-final of the Paris Olympics 2024

PV Singhu (Pic: X/@Pvsindhu1)

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu opens up on her shocking exit x 00:00

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu's Paris Olympics 2024 campaign came to an end after she suffered a defeat against China's He Bing Jiao by 19-21, 14-21 in the women's singles Round of 16 clash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Team India wear black armbands in former India cricketer Aunshuman Gaekwad's memory at IND Vs. SL ODI

After bowing out from the Paris Olympics 2024, PV Sindhu took to Twitter to express her views on her journey. "Paris 2024: A Beautiful Journey but a Difficult Loss ❤️ This loss is one of the hardest of my career. It will take time to accept, but as life moves forward, I know I will come to terms with it. The journey to Paris 2024 was a battle, marked by two years of injuries and long periods away from the game. Despite these challenges, standing here and representing my wonderful country at a third Olympics makes me feel truly blessed. I'm incredibly fortunate to compete at this level and, even more importantly, to inspire a generation. Your messages have been a tremendous source of comfort during this time. My team and I gave everything we had for Paris 2024, leaving it all on the court with no regrets. Regarding my future, I want to be clear: I will continue, albeit after a small break. My body, and more importantly, my mind need it. However, I plan to carefully evaluate the journey ahead, finding more joy in playing the sport I love so very much ❤️", the two-time Olympic medal winner wrote on X.

Taking to X:

Paris 2024: A Beautiful Journey but a Difficult Loss ❤️



This loss is one of the hardest of my career. It will take time to accept, but as life moves forward, I know I will come to terms with it.



The journey to Paris 2024 was a battle, marked by two years of injuries and long… pic.twitter.com/IKAKu0dOk5 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 2, 2024

In the first game, Sindhu showcased her skills to make it 19 all, but later Jiao bounced back and the game ended in China's favour with the score of 21-19.

In the second game, Sindhu's struggles continued as Bing Jiao, the two-time bronze medallist in the World Championships in 2019 and 2021, headed to the mid-game break with a six-point lead.

HS Prannoy and star duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out of the Paris Olympics 2024. Lakshya Sen is the only Indian in men's singles and will lock horns with Chinese Taipei's 12th-seeded Chou Tien Chen for the quarter-final of the Paris Olympics 2024.