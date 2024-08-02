Breaking News
Maharashtra CM announces Rs 1 cr prize for Olympic hero Swapnil Kusale
Delhi coaching centre deaths: Accused SUV driver granted bail
Mumbai Coastal Road project won't complete before May 2025
NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad's car attacked in Mumbai
Mumbai Crime Branch nabs five people for changing IMEI numbers of stolen phones
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 PV Sindhus campaign ends after loss to Chinas He Bing Jiao

Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu's campaign ends after loss to China's He Bing Jiao

Updated on: 02 August,2024 09:05 AM IST  |  Paris
IANS |

Top

Sindhu, who became the first Indian woman to bag two consecutive Olympic medals in Rio 2016 (silver) and Tokyo 2020 (bronze), was trailing from the beginning of the match

Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu's campaign ends after loss to China's He Bing Jiao

China's He Bing Jiao plays a shot against India's PV Sindhu in their women's singles badminton round of 16 match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu's campaign ends after loss to China's He Bing Jiao
x
00:00

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will return home empty-handed this time from the Paris Olympics as she lost to China's He Bing Jiao 19-21, 14-21 in the women's singles Round of 16 clash on Thursday. 


Sindhu, who became the first Indian woman to bag two consecutive Olympic medals in Rio 2016 (silver) and Tokyo 2020 (bronze), was trailing from the beginning of the match.



The Chinese shuttler, who lost the bronze medal match against Sindhu in the Tokyo Olympics but defeated the Indian for the bronze medal in the Asian Games at Hangzhou, was the dominant player on the court and kept the Indian on her heels to get every point.


In the first game, Sindhu bounced back after trailing 8-11 and showed her prowess to make it 19-all. But the Chinese gained two consecutive points to take the game 21-19.

In the second game, Sindhu's struggles continued as Bing Jiao, the two-time bronze medallist in the World Championships in 2019 and 2021, headed to the mid-game break with a six-point lead.

The Chinese did not look back and carried on the momentum to seal the match 21-14 in straight games in the 56-minute-long clash.

Before the match, Sindhu was trailing 11-9 in the head-to-head record against 27-year-old Bing Jiao.

Sindhu, the lone Indian in the women's singles draw, joined H.S Prannoy and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty to get ousted from the Paris Olympics on Thursday. Lakshya Sen is now the lone Indian remaining in the fray in men's singles and will play Chinese Taipei's 12th-seeded Chou Tien Chen in a quarterfinal clash.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 pv sindhu badminton sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK