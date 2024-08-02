Breaking News
Maharashtra CM announces Rs 1 cr prize for Olympic hero Swapnil Kusale
Delhi coaching centre deaths: Accused SUV driver granted bail
Mumbai Coastal Road project won't complete before May 2025
NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad's car attacked in Mumbai
Mumbai Crime Branch nabs five people for changing IMEI numbers of stolen phones
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 Indian mens hockey team face defeat against Belgium

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men's hockey team face defeat against Belgium

Updated on: 02 August,2024 07:54 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

Abhishek gave India the lead in the 18th minute before Belgium made a strong comeback after half-time to score through Thibeau Stockbroekx (33rd) and John-John Dohmen (44th) to seal the win and remain unbeaten in the tournament so far

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men's hockey team face defeat against Belgium

India’s Abhishek (centre) and Belgium’s Arthur Van Doren fight for the ball in Paris. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men's hockey team face defeat against Belgium
x
00:00

The Indian hockey team suffered its first loss of the Olympic Games here, going down 1-2 to defending champions Belgium after letting slip a one goal lead in a pool match on Thursday.


Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024 | "Heartbeat was on the higher side": Swapnil Kusale after clinching bronze medal



Abhishek gave India the lead in the 18th minute before Belgium made a strong comeback after half-time to score through Thibeau Stockbroekx (33rd) and John-John Dohmen (44th) to seal the win and remain unbeaten in the tournament so far. Both India and Belgium have already qualified for the quarter-finals from Pool B.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 hockey sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK