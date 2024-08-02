Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men's hockey team face defeat against Belgium

Abhishek gave India the lead in the 18th minute before Belgium made a strong comeback after half-time to score through Thibeau Stockbroekx (33rd) and John-John Dohmen (44th) to seal the win and remain unbeaten in the tournament so far

India’s Abhishek (centre) and Belgium’s Arthur Van Doren fight for the ball in Paris. Pic/AFP

The Indian hockey team suffered its first loss of the Olympic Games here, going down 1-2 to defending champions Belgium after letting slip a one goal lead in a pool match on Thursday.

Abhishek gave India the lead in the 18th minute before Belgium made a strong comeback after half-time to score through Thibeau Stockbroekx (33rd) and John-John Dohmen (44th) to seal the win and remain unbeaten in the tournament so far. Both India and Belgium have already qualified for the quarter-finals from Pool B.

