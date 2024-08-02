"Now we have to move on": Rohit Sharma on T20 World Cup 2024 triumph

Rohit’s side has started a new journey under Gambhir with the ongoing white ball series against Sri Lanka and the season ahead has some top-of-the-shelf tournaments, including the Champions Trophy early next year

Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP

India skipper Rohit Sharma said it’s time to move on from the euphoria of the T20 World Cup victory as he looked forward to continuing the success under new head coach Gautam Gambhir in a season full of challenging assignments.

Rohit’s side has started a new journey under Gambhir with the ongoing white ball series against Sri Lanka and the season ahead has some top-of-the-shelf tournaments, including the Champions Trophy early next year.

‘Good time off from cricket’

“I had a good time off from cricket. It was a great feeling to come back home after winning the World Cup... what we experienced in Delhi and Mumbai. But yeah, now we have to move on, cricket moves on,” said Rohit on the eve of the first ODI against Sri Lanka here.

Rohit had retired from T20Is following the triumph. “Whatever we have done in the past, that was good for that particular period of time, but time keeps moving forward and we also need to keep moving forward,” he added. Rohit said the team adopted a similar approach after the defeat to Australia in last year’s ODI World Cup. “That’s what happened after the 2023 World Cup. There was a lot of disappointment, but we had to move on.

‘Need to keep moving ahead’

“Now, that the T20 World Cup is over, we have to think about what lies ahead of us as a team. Yeah, there is plenty to look forward to, a big tournament coming up,” he added.

