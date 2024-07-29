T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs SA: The Blues and the Barbados!

The catch of Suryakumar Yadav on the boundary line will always be etched in the hearts of Indian fans whenever they recollect the T20 World Cup 2024 memories. Stalwart batsman Virat Kohli who struggled to accumulate runs in the initial matches stood out strong on the occasion of the final match

Today, it has been exactly one month since Team India's iconic T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. On June 29, 2024, the "Men in Blue" installed the Indian tricolour on Barbados' land when they defeated South Africa by seven runs in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The World Cup win was celebrated all over India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organised a victory parade to celebrate the achievements of the Indian players. Thousands of cricket fans across India gathered to show their gratitude to their favourite Indian players.

The T20 World Cup 2024 victory also marked the comeback of star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Just a month before the global showpiece, the veteran was trolled following the captaincy controversy of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2024.

The triumph also witnessed lead Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah showcase his prowess. Following his stellar ball show, Bumrah also received the "Player of the Tournament" award. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was seen tasting the Caribbean soil after securing a win over the rainbow nation in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Stalwart batsman Virat Kohli who struggled to accumulate runs in the initial matches stood out strong on the occasion of the final match. Facing 59 deliveries, the right-hander scored 76 runs which was laced with 6 fours and 2 sixes.

Arshdeep Singh was also the silent hero of the Indian side in the concluded T20 World Cup 2024. The pacer claimed wickets at crucial times in almost all the "Men in Blue" matches.

Also, the catch of Suryakumar Yadav on the boundary line will always be etched in the hearts of Indian fans whenever they recollect the T20 World Cup 2024 memories. It was also the last assignment of Rahul Dravid as Team India's head coach.

This was the second T20 World Cup title won by India after the inaugural season in 2007.