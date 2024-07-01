T20 World Cup 2024 | Hardik Pandya: The man who stayed under the headlines!

During the match, the limelight was shed on many Indian cricketers, but the one who held his nerves till the last ball was Hardik Pandya. The star all-rounder entered the T20 World Cup 2024 after having a rough Indian Premier League 2024 season

Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma (Pic: X/@mipaltan)

Team India has finally lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. The final of the T20 World Cup 2024 between India and South Africa witnessed many brave characters and an amazing sport of cricket. The 'Men in Blue" won the final by seven runs to win the tournament for the first time since its inaugural season in 2007.

During the match, the limelight was shed on many Indian cricketers, but the one who held his nerves till the last ball was Hardik Pandya. The star all-rounder entered the T20 World Cup 2024 after having a rough Indian Premier League 2024 season.

Following the captaincy controversy of Mumbai Indians, Pandya was constantly targeted by the franchise's fans in almost all the stadiums they have played. He was not even sparred in their home ground at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The social media was at its worst when it came to criticizing the MI captain. Even though, going through some much backlash, Hardik Pandya did not lose his smile.

Before the start of the T20 World Cup 2024, his place in India's squad was often questioned following his run in the IPL 2024. Team India's think tank still believed in Hardik Pandya and was named as the deputy of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

In eight T20 World Cup 2024 matches, Hardik Pandya claimed 11 wickets with the best figures of three wickets for 20 runs. With the willow, the star all-rounder got the chance to bat in six matches in which he scored 144 runs with a highest score of unbeaten 50 runs.

Along with lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the contributions of Hardik Pandya were of the same worth in India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

After the final victory in the concluded mega event, Pandya was seen in tears of joy for his consistent performances and for all the criticism he faced in the previous months.

Whenever India's glory in the World Cup 2024 will be remembered, Hardik Pandya's name will always be scripted in the corner of it.