T20 World Cup 2024: Rahul Dravid assigns last task to Kohli

The "Men in Blue" defeated South Africa by seven runs in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024, having won the title in its inaugural edition in South Africa back in 2007 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Rahul Dravid (Pic: AFP)

Team India's outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid had an assignment for star batsman Virat Kohli even on his last day at work.

"All three white ticked off, one red to go. Tick it," Rahul Dravid told Kohli in a video of the Indian dressing room celebrations shared by the ICC on its Instagram page.

By three white, Dravid meant the T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy which Virat Kohli won as a player. The only thing that is left to win is the World Test Championship.

Earlier, Team India lost the WTC final against New Zealand in 2021 and later in 2023 against Australia.

The 35-year-old Kohli, who retired from T20 Internationals after the World Cup triumph here on Saturday, merely smiled at Rahul Dravid as he repeated himself to assert his point, albeit with a warm smile on his face. "Go tick it."

Rahul Dravid was appointed as India's head coach in 2021 and ended his tenure by winning the T20 World Cup 2024 for the side. The "Men in Blue" defeated South Africa by seven runs in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024, having won the title in its inaugural edition in South Africa back in 2007 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In the ODI format, India won the 1983 and 2011 World Cups before snaring the 2013 Champions Trophy. The congratulatory video also featured Suryakumar Yadav, whose blinder of a catch to dismiss David Miller proved crucial in the final here.

Following the win, Suryakumar Yadav said that it would take him two days to sink in the achievement. "No feelings right now, I don't know what to say," he said.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh flaunted a couple of polaroid shots of his, one taken on the morning of the final and the other with the winner's medal around his neck and the trophy in his hands in the afternoon. "This is what belief can do," he said.

The Indian team is currently stranded here as Barbados has been shut down due to hurricane Beryl, originating in the Atlantic. The category 4 hurricane has intensified with maximum sustained winds of 210 kmph.

The Indian team was supposed to take an Emirates flight from New York via Dubai. A source told PTI that the plan now is to take the team back to India on a charter flight.

The Indian contingent, including support staff, families, and officials, consists of about 70 members.

(With PTI Inputs)