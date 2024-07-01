The alpha of India’s wolf pack

‘Best Fielder’ winner Surya’s sensational catch of dangerous David Miller was the mix of perfect judgement, composure and athleticism
Suryakumar Yadav
Mumbai boy Suryakumar Yadav is known for his big-hitting. However, his extraordinary catch in the T20 World Cup final, which sent back South Africa’s David Miller (21 off 17) helped India bounce back to win by seven runs in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday. Suryakumar’s first coach, Ashok Aswalkar and his Parsee Gymkhana coach Vinayak Mane reckoned that the catch was a game-changer in every sense.