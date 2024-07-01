T20 World Cup 2024: Hardik Pandya opens up on his criticism

Having replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain, Hardik was a subject of ridicule and was booed by fans of his own team in the IPL

Hardik Pandya believes in leading his life with a lot of grace and he has no issues with people who don’t know him one per cent, but said a lot about him in the middle of his disappointing campaign as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain in the IPL. Having replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain, Hardik was a subject of ridicule and was booed by fans of his own team in the IPL.

However, he silenced his critics with an all-round show in the T20 World Cup. “I believe in grace. A lot was said by people who don’t know even know me one per cent as a person. People have spoken, no issues but I have always believed in life that you never respond with words, circumstances can respond. “Even difficult times, they don’t last forever. It is important to be graceful, whether you win or lose,” said Hardik after the T20 World Cup final victory over South Africa here on Saturday.

