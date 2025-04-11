Breaking News
Revolutionary step related to Delhi's health sector: PM Modi on Ayushman Bharat scheme

Updated on: 11 April,2025 11:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The Delhi Government implemented the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and started the distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) a 'revolutionary step' related to Delhi's health sector.


The Delhi Government implemented the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and started the distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) on Thursday.


Taking to social media, X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "A revolutionary step related to Delhi's health sector! This mission of the double-engine government is going to be extremely beneficial for lakhs of my brothers and sisters here. I am very happy that Delhiites will now also be able to get their treatment under the Ayushman Yojana."


While in a post, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta wrote, "Today a historical chapter has been added to the health sector of Delhi. Realising the resolve of 'Healthy India, Strong India' under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the Delhi Government has implemented the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and started the distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)."

"My heartfelt thanks to the Honorable Prime Minister for this important initiative. This is a concrete effort towards step #ViksitDelhi," the post reads.

Delhi became the 35th State and Union Territory to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) after the National Health Authority (NHA) of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Delhi government on April 5.

This government-backed health insurance scheme provides financial protection to economically weaker sections, covering hospitalisation costs up to Rs 5 lakhs per family annually.

Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, launched on 23rd September 2018, mainly for the millions of poor and vulnerable families across the country. In just five years, it enabled them with timely access and quality healthcare without burdening them with catastrophic health expenditure during medical emergencies. 

(With inputs from ANI)

