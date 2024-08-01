The Red Lions are leading Pool B with three wins from as many matches, while the Indians are a rung below in the second place with two wins and a draw

Indian hockey team. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Quarter-final berth sealed, men’s hockey team face first real test against Belgium x 00:00

Assured of a quarterfinal berth, India will aim for consistency when they take on reigning champions Belgium in their tough penultimate Pool B match of the Olympic Games here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Lions are leading Pool B with three wins from as many matches, while the Indians are a rung below in the second place with two wins and a draw.

Mighty Australia are placed third with seven points from two wins and a loss. Argentina have also qualified for the quarter-finals with four points from three games, which includes a win, a draw and a loss.

New Zealand and Ireland are out of the race after suffering three consecutive losses. Only the top four can make the last-eight cut.

Indians started their campaign on a shaky note with a 3-2 win over New Zealand and then scored a last-minute goal to salvage a draw against Argentina.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever