Breaking News
Mobile phone bursts into flames in monorail; passengers safe
Delhi rains: Over 100 mm rainfall recorded in an hour in national capital
Mumbai: C P Radhakrishnan takes charge as Maharashtra Governor
Man who used to fly to Mumbai, take shelter in drain to conduct thefts held
Maratha quota: Mahayuti, MVA not serious about community's demands, says Manoj Jarange
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Quarter final berth sealed mens hockey team face first real test against Belgium

Quarter-final berth sealed, men’s hockey team face first real test against Belgium

Updated on: 01 August,2024 06:57 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

The Red Lions are leading Pool B with three wins from as many matches, while the Indians are a rung below in the second place with two wins and a draw

Quarter-final berth sealed, men’s hockey team face first real test against Belgium

Indian hockey team. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Quarter-final berth sealed, men’s hockey team face first real test against Belgium
x
00:00

Assured of a quarterfinal berth, India will aim for consistency when they take on reigning champions Belgium in their tough penultimate Pool B match of the Olympic Games here on Thursday.


The Red Lions are leading Pool B with three wins from as many matches, while the Indians are a rung below in the second place with two wins and a draw.



Mighty Australia are placed third with seven points from two wins and a loss. Argentina have also qualified for the quarter-finals with four points from three games, which includes a win, a draw and a loss.


New Zealand and Ireland are out of the race after suffering three consecutive losses. Only the top four can make the last-eight cut.

Indians started their campaign on a shaky note with a 3-2 win over New Zealand and then scored a last-minute goal to salvage a draw against Argentina.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 hockey hockey news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK