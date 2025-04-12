Join a new book club in Mulund for some literary musings by the pool

A reader at the book club. Pic courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Here's how you can enjoy reading books by the pool in Mulund this summer x 00:00

For all you book lovers out there, a trip to read a book by the beach in this heat might be a far-off dream. How about a literary conversation by the pool instead? Put your reading glasses on, and join The Float House Book Club in Mulund. This indoor pool, event and community space in the eastern suburb is open to all book lovers, aged eight and above, to be a part of engaging literary conversations and finding your own group of bibliophiles. The Float House, which hosts swim, aqua exercise and dive sessions, also has a studio and is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club has been started by young Tejal Ahuja, who also handles the front desk at the space. “The idea is to choose a book and meet every Sunday to discuss, analyse and dive into what we have read all week. We are happy to include children who read or co-read, accompanied by adults, and the session will be moderated to include them,” she says. Ahuja, a psychology graduate will also conduct a case study analysis and discussion of a character chosen by club members.

She is currently using the space’s Instagram handle to reach out to readers from the ’burbs, and hopes there will be enough members soon to get this club by the pool going.

TIME Sundays; 10 am to 11.30 am

AT The Float House, Asha Nagar, Mulund West.

CALL 9324666209

ENTRY Rs 500 (membership fee)