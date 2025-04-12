Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Water tankers are parked on the Western Express Highway in Andheri East. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Won't budge, say tanker owners; eight per cent of kids in Mumbai obese and more

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Saif Ali Khan attack case: ‘Forget what’s happening here, we need to get you to hospital’

Ye sab chhod do, pehle neeche chalo. Hospital chalte hain.” Actor Kareena Kapoor’s uttered these words—according to her statement to the police—shortly after seeing her husband Saif Ali Khan bleeding after being stabbed at the family’s Bandra residence in the early hours of January 16. Kareena claimed she immediately rushed Saif, their two children and all the household staff downstairs using the lift to ensure their safety. She realised that the accused was still inside the house and staying there was not safe for any of them. Read more.

Mumbai water crisis: Won’t budge, say tanker owners

Despite a high-level meeting being held on Friday to resolve the water tanker crisis, the deadlock persisted, with the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) saying it would not resume operations until it received a written assurance from the authorities that its concerns would be addressed. BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, a MWTA representative and Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sharad Ughade met at Bandra Kurla Complex to work out a solution. Read more.

Eight per cent of kids in Mumbai obese

In bustling Mumbai, childhood obesity is quietly snowballing into a full-blown health crisis. A government survey conducted in December 2024 under the Poshan Aahaar Yojna, during the sixth Poshan Pakhwada, flagged that 8 per cent of Mumbai’s children are obese. The statewide figure is even more alarming at 13 per cent. Read more.

IPL 2025: Ruturaj will make strong comeback, says mum

While Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL-18 due to an elbow injury, his mother Savita is confident her son will make a strong comeback. Read more.

Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh shoot special song for Sitaare Zameen Par

Three years after Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), Aamir Khan is gearing up to return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par by May-end. We can expect another heartfelt story as the RS Prasanna-directed film, a spiritual successor to the superstar’s much loved Taare Zameen Par (2007), revolves around a group of men with intellectual disabilities who discover their self-worth through sports. While details about the film—which is a remake of the Spanish offering, Campeones (2018)—have been kept under wraps, mid-day has learnt that a special song featuring Khan and Genelia Deshmukh was shot last week in Marol. Read more.