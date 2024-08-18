Notably, Pochkhanawalla was a gold medallist in the MCA umpires examination in 1970
Dara Pochkhanawalla
Veteran sports journalist Dara Pochkhanawalla passed away on Friday night in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. He was 73.
Pochkhanawalla, a former sports editor of Mumbai Samachar, was a member of the Mumbai Cricket Association’s managing committee for two terms. A respected figure in the sports community, he served as an office bearer of the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai, was a founding member of the All India Cricket Scorers & Statisticians Committee, and was a member of the Umpires Sub-Committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association. Notably, Pochkhanawalla was a gold medallist in the MCA umpires examination in 1970.