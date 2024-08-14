Breaking News
Mumbai: Church cuts Bandra fair rents by 30 per cent
Mumbai: Auto driver sleeping on Versova beach run over
Mumbai doctors’ strike continues; demands for security mount
Mumbai: Dadar, Panvel, Kandivli, Dahisar now on Amrit Bharat Station Scheme list
Mumbai: Teacher held for sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl in Nalasopara
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shreyas Iyer is eager to play red ball cricket MCA chief selector Sanjay Patil

"Shreyas Iyer is eager to play red-ball cricket": MCA chief selector Sanjay Patil

Updated on: 14 August,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

MCA chief selector Sanjay Patil says Shreyas showed keen interest in red-ball games for Mumbai; India batter is in team for Buchi Babu tie against J&K

Mumbai’s Shreyas Iyer during a Ranji Trophy game against Vidarbha earlier this year. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article
"Shreyas Iyer is eager to play red-ball cricket": MCA chief selector Sanjay Patil
x
00:00

A few days after India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav’s inclusion in Mumbai’s squad for the All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament, Mumbai have received another strong boost in the form of India’s middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer.  


“Iyer will play for Mumbai at the Buchi Babu Invitation Tournament. He will be playing the Mumbai v Jammu & Kashmir match from August 27 at Coimbatore,” MCA Jt secretary Deepak Patil said in a statement.



Also Read: "They have set a strong foundation for future success": Mike Horn on Indian men's hockey team


Sanjay PatilSanjay Patil

Both Suryakumar and Iyer will play against Jammu & Kashmir. 

Iyer, 29, has played 14 Tests, 62 ODIs and 51 T20Is. He last played a first-class game when Mumbai beat Vidarbha in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium last March.

“Shreyas showed keen interest in playing for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Tournament. He is eager to play red-ball cricket. Though Shreyas and Surya will be playing only one match, it will be a strong message to other state teams that Test players are also keen to play for Mumbai,” MCA chief selector Sanjay Patil told mid-day on Tuesday.

On August 3, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced the Sarfaraz Khan-led 17-member squad for the Buchi Babu Tournament. Mumbai will be facing Haryana at Coimbatore in their opening game from August 15 to 18.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Suryakumar Yadav shreyas iyer cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK