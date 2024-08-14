"Shreyas Iyer is eager to play red-ball cricket": MCA chief selector Sanjay Patil

MCA chief selector Sanjay Patil says Shreyas showed keen interest in red-ball games for Mumbai; India batter is in team for Buchi Babu tie against J&K

Mumbai’s Shreyas Iyer during a Ranji Trophy game against Vidarbha earlier this year. Pic/Atul Kamble

A few days after India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav’s inclusion in Mumbai’s squad for the All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament, Mumbai have received another strong boost in the form of India’s middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer.

“Iyer will play for Mumbai at the Buchi Babu Invitation Tournament. He will be playing the Mumbai v Jammu & Kashmir match from August 27 at Coimbatore,” MCA Jt secretary Deepak Patil said in a statement.

Sanjay Patil

Both Suryakumar and Iyer will play against Jammu & Kashmir.

Iyer, 29, has played 14 Tests, 62 ODIs and 51 T20Is. He last played a first-class game when Mumbai beat Vidarbha in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium last March.

“Shreyas showed keen interest in playing for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Tournament. He is eager to play red-ball cricket. Though Shreyas and Surya will be playing only one match, it will be a strong message to other state teams that Test players are also keen to play for Mumbai,” MCA chief selector Sanjay Patil told mid-day on Tuesday.

On August 3, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced the Sarfaraz Khan-led 17-member squad for the Buchi Babu Tournament. Mumbai will be facing Haryana at Coimbatore in their opening game from August 15 to 18.