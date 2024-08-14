"They have set a strong foundation for future success": Mike Horn on Indian men's hockey team

The Swiss motivational coach’s intense three-day mental toughness boot camp in the Alps pushed Harmanpreet & Co to their limits in adventure tasks that also helped the come out of their comfort zones and form a strong bond

After winning successive bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, the Indian men’s hockey team have shown their strong foundation and they have it in them to go for a gold in four years’ time in Los Angeles, feels world renowned explorer Mike Horn.

The Swiss motivational coach’s intense three-day mental toughness boot camp in the Alps pushed Harmanpreet & Co to their limits in adventure tasks that also helped the come out of their comfort zones and form a strong bond.

“The bronze they won is a reflection of their dedication, and I believe they have set a strong foundation for future success, including the possibility of going for gold in the next Olympics,” Horn told PTI.

“The team came very close to clinching a gold medal. They showed remarkable skill, strategy, and mental toughness throughout the tournament. While they didn’t secure the gold, the fact that they were so close is a testament to their hard work and determination. It’s important to recognise that winning a medal, especially at the Olympics, is an immense achievement,”

added Horn, known for his work with MS Dhoni’s 2011 World Cup-winning team, Kolkata Knight Riders in their 2014 IPL victory, and Germany’s 2014 football champions.

India started their campaign with a rusty win over New Zealand before they gradually started to find rhythm. Their biggest win in the group stage saw them beat Australia for the first time in 52 years. Their true mental fortitude and team bonding however came to the fore when they defeated Great Britain in a shootout, despite being reduced to 10 men.

The bootcamp was packed with extreme adventures, from walking on Glacier 3000, the highest peak of the Alps, to sleeping on grass—an experience that India’s Amit Rohidas described as extremely back-breaking. “The bootcamp was designed to challenge them, and they responded brilliantly, but ultimately, it was their commitment and teamwork that shone through at the Olympics,” added Horn, 58.