The Games concluded on Sunday with a ceremony at Stade de France, which was the venue for track and field events

Vinesh Phogat (Pic: WFI)

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024: CAS extends deadline for judgement on Vinesh Phogat to August 16 x 00:00

The anticipation regarding whether Vinesh Phogat will be granted a silver medal has been prolonged, as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has extended the deadline for its ruling.

With conflicting reports emerging, the decision is now anticipated to be announced on August 16 at 9:30 PM IST.

Vinesh, who stormed into the final of the women's 50kg freestyle event with three convincing wins, including against wrestling royalty Yui Susaki of Japan last Tuesday, was debarred from the gold medal bout against eventual winner Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States as she was found 100gm above the prescribed limit in the customary morning weigh-in.

Shocked by the dramatic turn of events, the crestfallen grappler last Wednesday appealed against the decision at the CAS and demanded that she be given a joint silver with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had lost to Vinesh but was later promoted to the final following the Indian's disqualification.

A day after her heartbreaking disqualification, Vinesh announced her retirement from the sport, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue, as sporting icons from across the world threw their weight behind the 29-year-old wrestler who was appearing in her third Olympic Games.

Months before she boarded the plane to Paris, Vinesh was spearheading a protest along with fellow wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment and intimidation by the renowned trio and few other grapplers.

This list of sports personalities backing Vinesh included famous Japanese Olympic champion Rei Higuchi, who suffered a similar fate in the Tokyo edition three years ago before claiming a gold in Paris and legendary American freestyle wrestler Jordan Burroughs, who went to the extent of asking the IOC to give Vinesh a silver medal.

The CAS ad-hoc division, set up especially for dispute resolution during the Games, had accepted Vinesh's appeal against her ouster on Friday.

Who represented Vinesh?

Vinesh's legal team has French lawyers Joelle Monlouis, Estelle Ivanova, Habbine Estelle Kim and Charles Amson who helped her and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) during the filing of the application. They have been provided to her by the Paris Bar and are handling the case pro bono.

In addition, senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania have also been roped in to help her in the case.

Salve served as the Solicitor General of India from 1999 to 2003. He also represented India before the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

If CAS rules in Vinesh's favour, she will be awarded a joint-silver in the women's 50kg freestyle category.

(With agency inputs)