Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL franchise owners can rename Hundred sides despite minority stake

Updated on: 18 August,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

It added that the Ambani family, owners of five-time IPL winning team Mumbai Indians are eyeing a huge bid to get a stake in the London Spirit team and rename it as MI London

With the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) set to sell stakes in the eight Hundred teams in September, the IPL franchise owners may be allowed to rename the sides despite them buying a minority stake.


Also Read: BCCI should make warm-up game in Oz a 3-day affair



According to a report in The Guardian, the ECB’s eagerness to attract Indian money is such that even a minority investment will give the new owners huge influence, especially with all 10 IPL owners expected to bid for stakes in the eight sides. “All the IPL owners are saying they will bid, but they will want some control for their cash. It’s essentially a big brand play for the IPL so we expect them to push for name changes, which will depend on the amount they have invested,” a source was quoted as saying in the report.


It added that the Ambani family, owners of five-time IPL winning team Mumbai Indians are eyeing a huge bid to get a stake in the London Spirit team and rename it as MI London.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

