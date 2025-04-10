President Droupadi Murmu visits Slovakia

Murmu is on the second leg of her two-nation visit, becoming only the second Indian Head of State to visit the Slovak Republic.

President Droupadi Murmu is welcomed by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. Pic/PTI

President Droupadi Murmu was on Wednesday received by President Peter Pellegrini of the Slovak Republic at the Presidential Palace here.

Murmu is on the second leg of her two-nation visit, becoming only the second Indian Head of State to visit the Slovak Republic.

She was extended a traditional Slovak welcome with bread and salt by a couple in folk dress and presented a copy of the first-ever Slovak translation of ancient Indian texts—the Upanishads.

