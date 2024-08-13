Man City’s Alvarez joins Atletico for USD 103 million

City manager Pep Guardiola said last week that Alvarez told him he wanted to leave for a new challenge

Argentina striker Julian Alvarez joined Atletico Madrid from Manchester City in a deal reportedly worth more than USD 103 million (Rs 864 crore) on Monday, ending his trophy-laden two-year spell at the English champions.

City manager Pep Guardiola said last week that Alvarez told him he wanted to leave for a new challenge.

Alvarez left Argentine team River Plate in 2022 for 14 million pounds (now USD 17.8 million) and helped City win the Premier League in both seasons he was in England, as well as the Champions League, the FA Cup and the Club World Cup.

In 103 appearances in all competitions, Alvarez scored 36 goals. However, despite being first choice for Argentina, he was behind Erling Haaland in the City pecking order.

City could reportedly get up to 95 million euros (USD 104 million) for the 24-year-old Alvarez. “Today I say goodbye to this amazing club, with a lot of emotion. These have been two very special years. During this time, I have grown and learnt a lot,” he said.

