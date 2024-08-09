Breaking News
Messi to miss fifth match for Inter Miami

Messi to miss fifth match for Inter Miami

Updated on: 09 August,2024 08:11 AM IST  |  Miami
AFP |

“Leo is getting better every day,” Martino said. “He’s still training in the gym but looks better every time”

Lionel Messi. Pic/AFP

Lionel Messi. Pic/AFP

Messi to miss fifth match for Inter Miami
Lionel Messi will miss a fifth consecutive match for Inter Miami on Thursday when the defending champions host Toronto in a Leagues Cup knockout-round opener.


Also Read: Mbappe completes first Real Madrid training session



The 37-year-old striker suffered a right-ankle injury in Argentina’s victory over Colombia in last month’s Copa America final. Miami coach Gerardo Martino said on Wednesday that Messi had continued to improve but had not practiced with his Inter teammates since suffering the injury and would not be in the lineup against the Canadian club.


“Leo is getting better every day,” Martino said. “He’s still training in the gym but looks better every time.” Martino said Messi was progressing along the timeline the team expected but did not reveal exactly when that might see him return to the field. Inter Miami has won seven of eight matches without Messi since he left the squad. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

