Lionel Messi ruled out due to injury

Lionel Messi. Pic/AFP

Lionel Messi will not play for defending champions Inter Miami against Tigres in a Leagues Cup home match on Saturday despite injury improvements, Miami coach Gerardo Martino said.

Messi suffered a right ankle ligament injury in last month’s Copa America final, helping Argentina to victory over Colombia, but Martino said the Argentine striker, 37, is getting better. Messi no longer wears a walking boot, Martino said, but he has not rejoined his teammates for a practice workout, instead working with trainers to heal the injury.

