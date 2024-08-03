Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Lionel Messi ruled out due to injury

Updated on: 04 August,2024 07:49 AM IST  |  Miami
AFP |

Messi suffered a right ankle ligament injury in last month’s Copa America final, helping Argentina to victory over Colombia, but Martino said the Argentine striker, 37, is getting better

Lionel Messi. Pic/AFP

Lionel Messi will not play for defending champions Inter Miami against Tigres in a Leagues Cup home match on Saturday despite injury improvements, Miami coach Gerardo Martino said. 


Also Read: IND vs SL | "We lost wickets and fell behind": Rohit Sharma on tie vs Sri Lanka



Messi suffered a right ankle ligament injury in last month’s Copa America final, helping Argentina to victory over Colombia, but Martino said the Argentine striker, 37, is getting better. Messi no longer wears a walking boot, Martino said, but he has not rejoined his teammates for a practice workout, instead working with trainers to heal the injury.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

