Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > MLS Injured Messi to miss next two Inter Miami matches

MLS: Injured Messi to miss next two Inter Miami matches

Updated on: 18 July,2024 08:48 AM IST  |  Miami
AP , PTI |

“I want is to thank everyone for the messages and greetings. I’m fine, thank God, and I hope I can soon be on the field again enjoying what I like to do most”

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi will miss Inter Miami’s next two Major League Soccer (MLS) matches after injuring his right ankle in Argentina’s Copa America final triumph, Miami coach Gerardo Martino said on Tuesday. 


The 37-year-old Argentine star went down in the 64th minute of a 1-0 victory over Colombia, hobbling off the field with cameras showing a huge swollen ankle. 
Messi is set to miss Inter Miami home matches on Wednesday against Toronto FC and on Saturday against the Chicago Fire. “There will be further testing to determine the severity of the situation,” Martino said. “He has to have more tests and wait for the results.” Messi, in an Instagram post, was thankful for messages of concern and support he received after Sunday’s match. 


Also Read: Copa America final: Lionel Messi exits with apparent leg injury, ankle swollen


“I want is to thank everyone for the messages and greetings. I’m fine, thank God, and I hope I can soon be on the field again enjoying what I like to do most.”

