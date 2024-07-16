Breaking News
Konkan Railway restored
Rain boosts Mumbai’s water reserves, more showers ahead!
Thane road ‘disappears’ weeks after being repaired
Mumbai: IMA resists move to standardise hospital rates
Pune Police can’t find Puja Khedkar’s parents booked in Arms Act case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Lionel Messi hopeful of quick return from injury

Lionel Messi hopeful of quick return from injury

Updated on: 16 July,2024 12:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Most ankle sprains require a recovery period of at least three weeks meaning Messi is unlikely to be available for his club, Inter Miami, until August

Lionel Messi hopeful of quick return from injury

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (C) reacts after picking up an injury during the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament final football match between Argentina and Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami, Florida. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Lionel Messi hopeful of quick return from injury
x
00:00

Argentina captain Lionel Messi expressed hope that he would recover quickly from an ankle sprain sustained during his team's 1-0 victory over Colombia in the Copa America final. 


The 37-year-old was forced off the pitch in the 66th minute of the match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, after rolling his ankle while chasing a Colombian opponent, reports Xinhua.


"I'm fine, thankfully, and I hope I can soon be on the pitch again doing what I most enjoy," the forward said in a social media post.


Messi paid tribute to his teammates - including retiring star Angel Di Maria - after the Albiceleste became the first team to successfully defend the Copa America crown while also holding the World Cup trophy.

"I'm very happy, especially because we achieved the goal we had and Fide [Di Maria] leaves us, but with another trophy," the No. 10 said.

Also Read: Copa America final: Argentina fans revel in their Copa triumph, a brief respite from their country's crises

"The older players like him, Ota [Nicolas Otamendi] or me, we live it [the title] with special excitement. We are a team and also a family, a spectacular group."

Despite participating in Argentina's victory celebrations, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain attacker will undergo medical exams in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury.

Most ankle sprains require a recovery period of at least three weeks meaning Messi is unlikely to be available for his club, Inter Miami, until August.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Copa America lionel messi argentina colombia football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK