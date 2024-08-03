Sri Lanka’s 230 for eight wasn’t miniscule and India lost wickets in clumps at various stages of their chase, never in control but always scrapping and staying in touch until Dube seemed to have clinched the deal. Only for Asalanka to strike the telling blows

India skipper Rohit Sharma during his 58 against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article IND vs SL | "We lost wickets and fell behind": Rohit Sharma on tie vs Sri Lanka x 00:00

It wasn’t a defeat, but it must have felt like one for Rohit Sharma and his colleagues. When Shivam Dube blasted Charith Asalanka through the covers for four to level the scores in Friday’s first One-Day International, the visitors were on the cusp of a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Sri Lanka’s captain, a part-time off-spinner, trapped Dube and last man Arshdeep Singh in front off successive deliveries to deliver a great result for his side, the first tie in 149 ODIs at the R Premadasa Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka’s 230 for eight wasn’t miniscule and India lost wickets in clumps at various stages of their chase, never in control but always scrapping and staying in touch until Dube seemed to have clinched the deal. Only for Asalanka to strike the telling blows.

Also Read: Sarfaraz Khan to lead Mumbai in Buchi Babu tournament

Swift Sharma

Rohit continued his commitment to aggression, reaching his half-century off just 33 deliveries and drawing praise from Sairaj Bahutule, the bowling coach for this tour. “Partnerships were very important,” the former India leg-spinner remarked. “The start given by Rohit was fantastic [but] both [Wanindu] Hasaranga and Asalanka executed their skills.”

India allowed Sri Lanka to get away from 101 for five, conceding 65 runs in the last 10 overs, primarily to Player of the Match Dunith Wellalage, who backed up his unbeaten 67 with the scalps of Shubman Gill and Rohit. “They had a partnership after we got them down to 160 (142) for six, maybe we could have got them for 15-29 runs less,” Bahutule said, quickly adding, “To restrict them to 230 was a good effort.”

Consistency lacking

Rohit hit his strokes with abandon though he acknowledged that this wasn’t a surface that aided free scoring. “We batted well in patches, there was no consistent momentum,” the skipper pointed out. “We started well but knew the game would start once spin comes on. We lost a few wickets and fell behind. It was not a game where you could play your shots. You had to apply yourself and dig in. I am proud of how we fought, it was important to hold our nerve.”

This is now effectively a two-match series after Friday’s stalemate. Game two of three, on Sunday, will reveal how better off India are for the chance to get an ODI under their belt for the first time since last December. Sri Lanka have shown their hand and made it clear that they will rely on spin to bail them out. It’s time for India to respond in the first little challenge for the management group of Rohit and head coach Gautam Gambhir.