Sarfaraz Khan to lead Mumbai in Buchi Babu tournament

Updated on: 04 August,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Patil confirmed that Rahane will be available to lead Ranji champions Mumbai against Rest of India in the Irani Cup on October 1

Sarfaraz Khan to lead Mumbai in Buchi Babu tournament

Sarfaraz Khan. Pic/Satej Shinde

Test batsman Sarfaraz Khan will lead Mumbai in the All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament in Chennai from August 15.  


The Sanjay Patil-led Mumbai senior selection committee included opener Akhil Herwadkar and middle-order batsman Siddhesh Lad in the 17-member squad. Herwadkar and Lad represented Chhattisgarh and Goa respectively in 2022-23.   



Mumbai will miss Test batsman Ajinkya Rahane in the season-opening tournament. Rahane, who is currently in England playing for Leicestershire, led Mumbai to their 42nd Ranji Trophy title last season. Opener Prithvi Shaw is also in England, playing for Northamptonshire. Mumbai will also miss left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (Rahane’s deputy last season) as he is training at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. 


“There is no question of who will be captain if Ajinkya is available, but in his absence we should be ready with options and currently Sarfaraz is the senior-most and a Test player,” Patil told Sunday mid-day. 

Patil confirmed that Rahane will be available to lead Ranji champions Mumbai against Rest of India in the Irani Cup on October 1. 

The Mumbai team had a two-week preparation camp at Alur, near Bangalore, where they also played a few practice matches. 

Meanwhile, rain and unplayable ground conditions forced the MCA to postpone the inaugural Division A to D Dr HD Kanga Cricket League games that were scheduled to be held today.

