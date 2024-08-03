Breaking News
Maharashtra: Truck overturns, cylinders explode on highway in Vasai
Mumbai weather update: Brace for more rain and waterlogging today, warns IMD
Mumbai: ‘New laws open to misuse’
Thane: Police bust gas cylinder filling racket in Ambernath
Mumbai: Charni Road FOB in tatters, civic body says ‘Oops, used indoor tiles’
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > France enter mens football semi finals

France enter men’s football semi-finals

Updated on: 04 August,2024 07:39 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

Tensions spilled over at full-time in Bordeaux with rival players and staff clashing on the pitch and confrontations continuing down the tunnel

France enter men’s football semi-finals

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Listen to this article
France enter men’s football semi-finals
x
00:00

France’s grudge match with Argentina ended in ugly scenes after Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the only goal to put the hosts into the Olympic semi-finals on Friday with a 1-0 win, joining Spain, Morocco and Egypt.


Also Read: Simone Biles earns 7th gold in women’s vault to repeat Rio feat



Tensions spilled over at full-time in Bordeaux with rival players and staff clashing on the pitch and confrontations continuing down the tunnel. Crystal Palace striker Mateta struck five minutes into the quarter-final, meeting Michael Olise’s corner with a superb near-post header. 


That proved enough for the hosts, coached by Thierry Henry, to reach the last four.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 france argentina football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK