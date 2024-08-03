Breaking News
Maharashtra: Truck overturns, cylinders explode on highway in Vasai
Mumbai weather update: Brace for more rain and waterlogging today, warns IMD
Mumbai: ‘New laws open to misuse’
Thane: Police bust gas cylinder filling racket in Ambernath
Mumbai: Charni Road FOB in tatters, civic body says ‘Oops, used indoor tiles’
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 Deepika Kumaris campaign ends with a loss vs Nam in the quarters

Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Kumari's campaign ends with a loss vs Nam in the quarters

Updated on: 04 August,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

The two archers were tied 4-4 after four sets but Nam was rewarded for her consistency as she claimed the fifth set to enter the semifinals

Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Kumari's campaign ends with a loss vs Nam in the quarters

Deepika Kumari. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Kumari's campaign ends with a loss vs Nam in the quarters
x
00:00

Veteran archer Deepika Kumari crumbed under pressure once again, suffering a 4-6 loss to Korea’s Suhyeon Nam in the women’s individual event quarter-finals to bring down curtains on India’s campaign at the Paris Olympics here on Saturday. Deepika had qualified for the quarter-finals after defeating Germany’s Michelle Kroppen 6-4 earlier in the day.


The two archers were tied 4-4 after four sets but Nam was rewarded for her consistency as she claimed the fifth set to enter the semifinals.



Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024 | "I think we have very good chances against Great Britain": Former India captain Viren Rasquinha


Deepika, who has been criticised for her below-par show in the team event, was not consistent enough as scores of six and seven in the second and fourth sets pegged her back.

The Indian recorded 28-26 in the first set to garner two points.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 deepika kumari sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK