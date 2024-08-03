The two archers were tied 4-4 after four sets but Nam was rewarded for her consistency as she claimed the fifth set to enter the semifinals

Deepika Kumari. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Kumari's campaign ends with a loss vs Nam in the quarters x 00:00

Veteran archer Deepika Kumari crumbed under pressure once again, suffering a 4-6 loss to Korea’s Suhyeon Nam in the women’s individual event quarter-finals to bring down curtains on India’s campaign at the Paris Olympics here on Saturday. Deepika had qualified for the quarter-finals after defeating Germany’s Michelle Kroppen 6-4 earlier in the day.

The two archers were tied 4-4 after four sets but Nam was rewarded for her consistency as she claimed the fifth set to enter the semifinals.

Deepika, who has been criticised for her below-par show in the team event, was not consistent enough as scores of six and seven in the second and fourth sets pegged her back.

The Indian recorded 28-26 in the first set to garner two points.

