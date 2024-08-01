Deepika, who flattered to deceive in the team event, first defeated Reena Parnat of Estonia 6-5 in a shoot-off before beating Quinty Roeffen of the Netherlands 6-2

India’s Deepika Kumari during the elimination round in Paris yesterday. (right) Dhiraj Bommadevara. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Deepika into pre-quarters, Dhiraj, Tarundeep bow out x 00:00

Ace Indian archer Deepika Kumari entered the pre-quarterfinals in the women’s individual event of the Olympic Games after winning back-to-back matches here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deepika, who flattered to deceive in the team event, first defeated Reena Parnat of Estonia 6-5 in a shoot-off before beating Quinty Roeffen of the Netherlands 6-2.

Deepika faces Michelle Kroppen of Germany in the pre-quarterfinals on Saturday. The first match was a close affair as both Deepika and her Estonian opponent were neck-to-neck before the outcome was decided in a shoot-off.

Deepika took the first set but lost the next. After the scores were in the third set, Deepika trailed 3-5 but made a stunning recovery by shooting 10s with all three arrows to level the score 5-5.

The Indian won the shoot-off with a 9 as against an 8 by her opponent.

The second match was, however, easier for Deepika and she did not have to toil much. Her opponent had a few bad shots also and that helped the India’s cause.

Meanwhile, in the men’s round of 32 match late on Tuesday, both Dhiraj and Peters fought toe-to-toe finishing on 5 points after the five sets forcing a shoot off. In the shoot-off both hit in the inner 10-ring but Peters edged out Dhiraj by shooting closer to the centre to take the match 7-6 (27-28, 29-28, 27-29, 30-30, 30-29).

In another match, veteran Indian archer Tarundeep Rai crashed out after losing his individual men’s recurve round of 32 clash to Tom Hall of Great Britain on Wednesday. Rai lost 4-6.

It was a close battle between the two as the first set was tied on 27 points apiece.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever