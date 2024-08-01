Breaking News
Mobile phone bursts into flames in monorail; passengers safe
Delhi rains: Over 100 mm rainfall recorded in an hour in national capital
Mumbai: C P Radhakrishnan takes charge as Maharashtra Governor
Man who used to fly to Mumbai, take shelter in drain to conduct thefts held
Maratha quota: Mahayuti, MVA not serious about community's demands, says Manoj Jarange
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Deepika into pre quarters Dhiraj Tarundeep bow out

Deepika into pre-quarters, Dhiraj, Tarundeep bow out

Updated on: 01 August,2024 06:59 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

Deepika, who flattered to deceive in the team event, first defeated Reena Parnat of Estonia 6-5 in a shoot-off before beating Quinty Roeffen of the Netherlands 6-2

Deepika into pre-quarters, Dhiraj, Tarundeep bow out

India’s Deepika Kumari during the elimination round in Paris yesterday. (right) Dhiraj Bommadevara. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article
Deepika into pre-quarters, Dhiraj, Tarundeep bow out
x
00:00

Ace Indian archer Deepika Kumari entered the pre-quarterfinals in the women’s individual event of the Olympic Games after winning back-to-back matches here on Wednesday.


Deepika, who flattered to deceive in the team event, first defeated Reena Parnat of Estonia 6-5 in a shoot-off before beating Quinty Roeffen of the Netherlands 6-2.



Deepika faces Michelle Kroppen of Germany in the pre-quarterfinals on Saturday. The first match was a close affair as both Deepika and her Estonian opponent were neck-to-neck before the outcome was decided in a shoot-off.


Deepika took the first set but lost the next. After the scores were in the third set, Deepika trailed 3-5 but made a stunning recovery by shooting 10s with all three arrows to level the score 5-5.

The Indian won the shoot-off with a 9 as against an 8 by her opponent.

The second match was, however, easier for Deepika and she did not have to toil much. Her opponent had a few bad shots also and that helped the India’s cause.
Meanwhile, in the men’s round of 32 match late on Tuesday, both Dhiraj and Peters fought toe-to-toe finishing on 5 points after the five sets forcing a shoot off. In the shoot-off both hit in the inner 10-ring but Peters edged out Dhiraj by shooting closer to the centre to take the match 7-6 (27-28, 29-28, 27-29, 30-30, 30-29).

In another match, veteran Indian archer Tarundeep Rai crashed out after losing his individual men’s recurve round of 32 clash to Tom Hall of Great Britain on Wednesday. Rai lost 4-6.

It was a close battle between the two as the first set was tied on 27 points apiece.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 deepika kumari sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK