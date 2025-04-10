MSRTC, which connects big cities and also remote areas of the state, currently operates a fleet of 14,300 buses. In January, Sarnaik said the corporation will buy 5,000 buses every year for the next five years to augment its fleet

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. File Pic

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has said that delays in receiving government subsidies, particularly those related to concessions provided to select groups of passengers, have adversely affected state-run MSRTC's financial health.

He emphasised that timely release of funds from the state finance department is crucial for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to overcome its financial losses.

Sarnaik was speaking to reporters on Wednesday after conducting his first 'Lok Darbar (meeting where ministers or officials address citizen grievances)' in Palghar district since becoming a cabinet member in December last year.

"If the funds are disbursed on time by the finance department, the losses incurred by MSRTC can be compensated. There are instances where delayed payments create serious operational challenges for us (corporation)," the Shiv Sena Minister maintained.

Sarnaik said he has raised the issue with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, and requested that MSRTC receive the same priority in fund allocation as other departments.

The transport corporation, one of the largest in the country, offers discounts in fares to women and senior citizens on its buses.

Touching upon broader financial planning, Sarnaik noted that the distribution of funds through the District Planning Committee (DPC) is still pending finalization.

"A meeting will soon be held between state BJP president and revenue minister Chandrashekar Bawankule, NCP Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare and Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant (Shiv Sena) to finalize the funding formula, based on the proposals submitted by guardian ministers of each district," he said.

Responding to demands of local residents, Sarnaik said the long-standing request for an independent Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Palghar will soon be fulfilled.

Following an inspection of MSRTC depots in the district located adjoining Mumbai, the minister stated that each of the eight such bus facilities in Palghar will receive 10 new buses, enhancing the transport network across the region.

