BJP should not use Tahawwur Rana's extradition for votes: Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar

Vijay Wadettiwar. File Pic

Maharashtra Congress MLA, Vijay Wadettiwar, on Thursday called for the death sentence to Tahawwur Rana, one of the key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. But he urged the BJP not to "politicise" the issue.

"Rana should be quickly brought to India and hanged. A person who attacked Mumbai and took so many lives should not be spared. This matter should not be politicised," Wadettiwar told ANI.

"BJP should not use Rana's name for votes in the upcoming elections... Had they managed to bring Dawood Ibrahim, it would have been a bigger achievement for BJP," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday lashed out at the Congress for "not doing anything" to punish those involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which killed 166 people.

Taking a dig at Congress, Goyal argued that the then government did the job of "serving Biryani" to Ajmal Kasab, one of the accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to bring those who attacked the country to justice and ensure that they get punished on Indian land.

"During Congress' time, the terrorists had attacked the very hotel we are standing in. People died here. However, Congress didn't do anything to punish those involved. The one who was caught, Kasab, was also served Biryani. Those who attacked our country...this is PM Modi's resolve to bring them to justice, and they get punished. Every Indian citizen is proud of PM Modi that those involved would be punished on this land," Goyal told ANI.

The Union Minister further lashed out at the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), accusing them of engaging in "appeasement politics" more than the Congress party. Intensifying his attack against the INDIA bloc, Goyal argued that they couldn't think beyond appeasement politics.

"Sanjay Raut will defend a person who is Muslim even if the person is involved in a huge crime. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena engages in appeasement politics more than Congress. The INDI alliance can't think beyond appeasement politics and doesn't have positive thinking. PM Modi, on the other hand, is ending Naxalism. Similarly, we will not spare terrorists," Goyal added.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Majeed Memon stressed the importance of conducting a "fair trial" just like it happened for Ajmal Kasab, who was given a death sentence for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He said that it was an accomplishment for the country that a "disgusting" terrorist was handed over.

Memom questioned the delay in the extradition of the accused, Tahawwur Rana, leading to delayed justice, saying that the extradition should have happened sooner.

Having said that, Memon argued that his extradition remains an "accomplishment" since justice would be served as Rana would face trial in Indian courts for his role in the terror attacks, where innocent people lost their lives.

"This is an accomplishment for us that a disgusting terrorist, who was in hiding, was handed over so that we do justice. The incident (26/11) can't be forgotten because the conspiracy planned by the terrorists occurred in the financial capital of the country...166 people died in the incident, which happened on November 26, 2008," Memon told ANI.

He highlighted the world's importance of the trial for terror-accused Rana and suggested a fair trial. He argued that a fair criminal trial was a crucial requirement to ascertain the truth, just like it happened in the case of Kasab, who the court gave a judge for his defence.

