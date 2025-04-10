Devika Natwarlal Rotawan, a survivor of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, welcomes the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, calling it the country’s biggest victory against terrorism and urges swift justice

Tahawwur Rana. FILE PIC

Devika Natwarlal Rotawan, one of the youngest survivors of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has welcomed the news of Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India, calling it the “biggest victory against terrorism” for the country. Rana, who has been accused of involvement in the 2008 attacks, is now expected to stand trial in India after exhausting legal avenues in the United States.

As per ANI reports, Devika, who was only nine years old when she was injured in the attacks at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), expressed gratitude to both the Indian and American governments for facilitating the extradition. “I am overjoyed that Tahawwur Rana is finally being brought back to India. This is the biggest victory against terrorism for India, and I am very happy. I thank the Governments of India and the US for their cooperation. The US Government has extended great support to India in this matter,” she stated.

Devika further urged Indian authorities to act swiftly once Rana is brought back. “Information should be collected from him without delay – particularly about the terrorists still hiding in Pakistan, their planning around 26/11, and their motivations. He should be given the death sentence at the earliest,” she said.

According to ANI, the United States Supreme Court on Monday, 7 April 2025, denied Rana’s emergency application for a stay on his extradition. The application, addressed to Chief Justice John Roberts, was filed on 20 March. The court’s decision clears the way for Rana’s transfer to Indian custody.

Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was earlier convicted in the US for providing material support to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Pakistan-based terror outfit behind the coordinated attacks that killed over 170 people and injured hundreds in Mumbai in November 2008.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a criminal conspiracy case against Rana in Delhi, which forms the basis of the extradition process. However, as ANI reports, Mumbai Crime Branch sources stated that it remains unclear whether they can independently seek his custody for local investigations related to the attack. “Only after reviewing the grounds on which the extradition has been granted will it be known whether Mumbai Police can claim custody for questioning or judicial proceedings,” sources said.

(With inputs from ANI)