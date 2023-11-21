Israel declares Lashkar-e-Taiba as 'terror organisation' ahead of 26/11 Mumbai attacks anniversary

Ahead of the 15th year anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that left over 160 people dead, Israel Tuesday listed Lashkar-e-Taiba as a 'Terror Organisation'. The attacks had also left a number of Israels nationals dead

Ahead of the 15th year anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that left over 160 people dead, Israel Tuesday listed Lashkar-e-Taiba as a 'Terror Organisation'. The attacks had also left a number of Israels nationals dead.

“To symbolise the marking of the 15th year of commemoration of the Mumbai terror attacks, the state of Israel has listed Lashkar-e-Taiba as a Terror Organisation,” the Israel Embassy said in a statement in New Delhi.

“Despite not being requested by the Government of India to do so, the state of Israel has formally completed all necessary procedures and has satisfied all required checks and regulations to the result of introducing Lashkar-e-Taiba into the Israeli list of illegal terror organisations,” the statement said.

Ten Pakistani terrorists entered south Mumbai areas through sea route, attacked a number of places, including a Chabad House, a Jewish centre, and killed 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and a number of Israeli nationals on November 26, 2008.

“Lashkar-e-Taiba is a deadly and reprehensible terror organization, responsible for the murder of hundreds of Indian civilians as well as others. Its heinous actions on November 26, 2008 still reverberate in force, through all peace seeking nations and societies,” the statement added.

The Mumbai terror attacks, also known as the 26/11 attacks, occurred on November 26, 2008, when a series of coordinated terrorist attacks took place across Mumbai. The attacks lasted for four days and targeted multiple locations, including luxury hotels, a Jewish center, a railway station, and a popular cafe. The perpetrators, members of the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba, carried out the attacks using firearms, grenades, and improvised explosive devices.

The attacks were carried out by ten gunmen who were connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a terrorist organization. Armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades, the terrorists targeted people at numerous sites in the southern part of Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, the popular Leopold Cafe, and a theatre.

While most of the attacks ended within a few hours after they began at around 9:30 pm on November 26, the terror continued to unfold at three locations where hostages were taken--the Nariman House, and the luxury hotels Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace & Tower. (With inputs from agencies)