Ganesh Naik. File pic

Listen to this article Thane: Amid disquiet buzz in Mahayuti, BJP Minister to hold 'janata darbar' in Shinde's stronghold x 00:00

Maharashtra Forest Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ganesh Naik will hold a ‘janata darbar’ in Thane, a stronghold of Deputy Chief Minister (CM) and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde, on Monday, reported news agency PTI. This development comes amid buzz of disquiet in the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Large hoardings have been put up for Naik’s event, set to be held near the collector’s office in Thane city, which some political circles are viewing as a direct challenge from the BJP to Shiv Sena’s influence in the area.

Talk of unease in the ties between the BJP and Shiv Sena has surfaced over the past few weeks, resurfacing with Shinde’s “do not take me lightly” warning on Friday.

“Those who took me lightly were toppled,” Shinde, whose rebellion brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government, had stated.

“Those who have to understand must take the hint. I will continue to do my work,” Shinde, one of the deputies of CM Devendra Fadnavis, had said when asked by reporters about the target of his warning.

Incidentally, the rivalry between Naik, now the guardian minister of neighbouring Palghar district, and Shinde dates back several years, PTI reported. When Shinde was chief of the (undivided) Shiv Sena’s Thane district, which also included neighbouring Palghar, Naik was with the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and controlled Navi Mumbai. Both parties vied to increase their influence in a region known for its proximity to the commercial capital, Mumbai, and its high urban concentration.

Why should we take objection when people are going to meet political leaders to address their issues: Shiv Sena MP

Notably, Naik had introduced the ‘janata darbar (public hearing)' concept in the state in the 1990s, aiming to connect people with the administration to address grievances. On February 3, he held a ‘janata darbar’ in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, and in Palghar district on Friday.

Earlier, when asked about the political implications of such an event, Naik emphasised that the sole purpose of the ‘janata darbar’ was to resolve public grievances.

Shiv Sena’s Thane Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), Naresh Mhaske, who is a close aide of Shinde, downplayed Monday’s event. “When Eknath Shinde comes to Thane, thousands of people come to meet him to get their work done. An MP like me sits in Anandmath (the office of Shinde’s mentor, Anand Dighe) and 400-500 people come, and we call officers. Even that is called durbar. You don’t need to make a palace for it,” Mhaske said. “Why should we take objection when people are going to meet political leaders to address their issues?” Mhaske, a former mayor of Thane, questioned.

According to PTI, Naik’s son and former MP Sanjeev has held several meetings with Thane BJP leaders to oversee preparations for Monday’s event. During his visit to the venue on Saturday, Sanjeev dismissed speculation that his father’s event was aimed at challenging Shiv Sena’s dominance. He said such “baseless rumours” were being spread by opponents and reiterated that the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s NCP, remains strong and united. Sanjeev also emphasised that the event is being held under the directions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has asked all ministers to hold ‘janata darbars’ at various locations in the state.

“The idea is to bring governance closer to the people. Instead of 5,000 people travelling to Mantralaya (state secretariat) to get their grievances addressed, the minister will meet them locally and resolve their issues,” Sanjeev told reporters.

(With PTI inputs)