The new face detection system to ensure safer access at Mantralaya, an official statement said on Monday.

It said that the introduction of the ‘Face Detection’ based 'FRS' (Facial Recognition System) technology for access at Mantralaya will significantly enhance the security of the premises. It will also improve transparency and expedite government operations.

"The government officials, employees, and public representatives are urged to complete the necessary registration for this system to ensure smoother access for all," the statement said.

"Those officials and employees who have not yet registered their facial data, causing delays or obstacles in entry, are requested to update their records with current photographs through re-registration, as per the administration's notice," it said.

The statement said that the ‘Digi Pravesh’ app, an online system, will be implemented for entry into the Mantralaya for officials, employees, regional office staff, and contract workers.

The new system will ensure the identity of every person entering the Mantralaya is verified, helping to curb unauthorised access and activities. It will block inappropriate entries, thus enhancing overall security at the Mantralaya, it said.

It will also help control crowding, making government operations more efficient and ensuring quicker processing of public work.

"As the Mantralaya is a sensitive and vital establishment, its security is a priority. In this regard, the government has decided to implement an internal security project at the Mantralaya. This project is being rolled out in two phases," the statement said.

As part of the security upgradation at Mantralaya, a comprehensive security project has been implemented in two phases.

The first phase has been completed, and the second phase which is an extension of the first is at present currently underway.

The project includes the installation of facial recognition technology at all entry points, the official statement said.

Under the security project, provisions have been made for Mantralaya officials, employees, and contract workers to access the premises using ‘Facial Recognition’ and ‘RFID’ card-based entry systems. The Information and Technology Department has already entered details of 10,500 Mantralaya staff and contract workers into the system. Details of all current and former members of the legislative assemblies and ministries are also being gathered for the same purpose.