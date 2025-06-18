Sony TV’s Aami Dakini, premiering 23rd June, stars Sheen Dass in a haunting tale of eternal love, mystery, and horror that transcends lifetimes. Watch Monday to Friday at 8 PM sharp

Aami Dakini at 8pm Monday-Friday, on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLiv

Listen to this article Sony TV’s Aami Dakini set to haunt your screens from 23rd June x 00:00

After chilling spines with Aahat, Sony Entertainment Television now brings you a hauntingly beautiful tale — Aami Dakini. A saga of love that defies time, this supernatural thriller follows Dakini, a mysterious force who returns across lifetimes to reclaim the love that was once hers. She's not just a whisper from the past — she's here to finish her story.

Witness the horror like never before...

Sony Entertainment Television presents Aami Dakini, where love and the paranormal collide. Dakini’s eternal yearning pulls her back through time itself, in a spine-tingling quest to rewrite her fate and reclaim the love that once belonged to her. Some stories don’t end — they haunt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

At the heart of this new show is Dakini — mesmerising, alluring and determined. On an unwavering mission to find her long-lost husband, Dakini’s journey blurs the line between love and obsession, beauty and destruction. As she navigates a world filled with secrets and shadows, anyone who tries to come in her way won’t live to tell a tale.

What makes Aami Dakini stand apart is not just its edge-of-the-seat storytelling, but the emotional depth woven into its narrative.

This role has pushed me both emotionally and mentally

Bringing the enigmatic Dakini to life is the talented Sheen Dass, who steps into one of her most complex roles to date.

Reflecting on the experience, Sheen shares, "This role is truly unlike anything I’ve ever done before. Dakini is an incredibly intense character, layered with complexities that challenge every facet of her being. She is powerful, fierce, and unapologetic. Portraying her has been an exhilarating journey, pushing me emotionally and mentally to places I hadn’t explored as an actor before."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Adding to this Dass said, "There were moments of sheer adrenaline, moments of deep reflection, and moments when I had to confront raw, uncomfortable emotions head-on. I’m confident that audiences will be captivated by her unpredictable nature and the dark, thrilling world she inhabits. This isn’t just a show — it’s an emotional rollercoaster that will grip viewers from start to end."

With a powerful blend of intrigue, emotion, and a touch of the supernatural, Aami Dakini promises to take viewers on a gripping visual and emotional journey. Don’t miss the premiere on 23rd June — airing every Monday to Friday at 8:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and streaming on SonyLIV.