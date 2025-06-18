Blackpink's Jennie has registered a big win in the defamation case against a man claiming to be her biological father. The court ruled in favour of Jennie since the man lacked appropriate evidence to support his claims.

BLACKPINK Jennie

Listen to this article BLACKPINK Jennie 'fake father' case: Court announces verdict in favour of K-pop star x 00:00

There's good news for fans of Blackpink's Jennie, as the singer has now won he controversial defamation case against an unknown man who falsely claimed to be her biological father. The court reportedly gave its verdict in Jennie's favour on May 9, 2025, thus putting an end to the false rumours. The case was being heard at the Uijeongbu District Court in South Korea, where the judge clearly noted that the man’s claims had no truth to them.

Jennie wins 'fake father' lawsuit

The man, known as A, had claimed to be Jennie's real father. However, he could not provide any proof to support this statement. Reportedly, the man did not submit any documents or DNA test results to prove a biological relationship between him and Jennie. As a result, his claims caused unwanted attention and stress to Jennie and her family, which prompted her to take legal action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

In its final ruling, the court noted that Jennie’s official family registry clearly had a different person listed as her father. Along with the record, there was a complete lack of evidence from A, which helped the court announce that the man’s statements were false and damaging. The court also dismissed all his claims, protecting Jennie’s name and privacy.

Further, the court also acknowledged the damage inflicted on Jennie's reputation due to the false information. being spread by A. The court, in its verdict, ordered the removal and destruction of all copies of the defendant's AI-generated book, in which he had made the false claims. In addition to this, the defendant was prohibited from referencing Jennie in any future publications, interviews, or on social media.

All about the controversy

It all began when A published a book claiming that Jennie was his biological daughter. His claims gained widespread attention in online communities, which led to speculation about the Blackpink member's upbringing and family background. Later, in September 2024, her agency, OA Entertainment, announced its plans to initiate legal action against the author of the misleading publication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

Three months later, OA Entertainment filed a formal complaint at the Uijeongbu District Court. The lawsuit mentioned both the author and his publishing company as co-defendants, with the intention of halting the distribution of the book and preventing any future mentions of Jennie.