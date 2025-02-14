Ram Patkar said that he met with Fadnavis earlier this week and submitted a memorandum of demands to improve the region's infrastructure

A BJP leader on Friday said that he had requested CM Devendra Fadnavis to upgrade the Kulgaon-Badlapur civic council in Maharashtra's Thane district to a municipal corporation, PTI reported.

Former president of the Kulgaon-Badlapur municipal council, Ram Patkar said that he met with Fadnavis earlier this week and submitted a memorandum of demands to improve the region's infrastructure.

Besides the demand to make the municipal council a civic corporation, Patkar further said that he has also urged the CM to prioritise the Badlapur Metro project and the construction of a mega terminal under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) III, PTI reported.

MMRDA signs MoU with UK govt to fast-track Mumbai’s Metro network

Earlier, in a significant milestone for urban transport development, the UK government, through the Department for Transport (DFT) and Crossrail International (CI), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The MoU was signed under the leadership of CM Devendra Fadnavis, DyCM Eknath Shinde, and initiative of Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee IAS. Jonathan Reynolds, Business and Trade Secretary, UK, and Paul Dyson, CEO, Crossrail International were also present during the deal, MMRDA said in an official statement.

The agreement, witnessed during the World Economic Forum at Davos, focuses on developing a world-class intermodal transport system, including an operational and maintenance strategy for Mumbai’s future 14-line metro network.

According to MMRDA, the partnership aims to fast-track the work of Mumbai’s metro network, creating a fully integrated transport system to support the city's rapid growth and establish MMRDA as a model for urban infrastructure across India.

Reynolds met CM Fadnavis to further strengthen UK-India cooperation on key infrastructure projects. The MoU underscores the UK's commitment to sharing its extensive transport expertise, fostering investment, and creating jobs and strengthening ties between UK and India, the release stated.

Key focus areas of the MoU

1. Integrated Infrastructure Development: Enabling a seamless transportation experience through intermodal connectivity, enhanced first- and last-mile options, and digital transformation.

2. Sustainability and Innovation: Focus on funding models like Land Value Capture (LVC) and Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) to promote sustainable urban growth.

3. Global Knowledge Exchange: Fostering research and innovation through partnerships with academic institutions in India and the UK.

4. Expert Collaboration: Leveraging expertise from UK institutions like Transport for London (TfL), Network Rail, and UK Export Finance to achieve world-class project execution.



