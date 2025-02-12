Breaking News
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver was unfit, says charge sheet
Crass joke row: Cyber Cell book India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: Cops find decomposed bodies of siblings in Nalasopara flat
Mumbai: BMC to appoint contractor to desilt nullahs for two years
Mumbai: Swarmed! Suburbs reel under mosquito menace
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > NAREDCO should support ST corporations land development Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

NAREDCO should support ST corporation's land development: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Updated on: 12 February,2025 02:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Pratap Sarnaik highlighted the vast land holdings of ST, which amount to over 3,000 acres across 840 locations in the state

NAREDCO should support ST corporation's land development: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Pratap Sarnaik

Listen to this article
NAREDCO should support ST corporation's land development: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
x
00:00

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has urged the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) to take the initiative in developing the "land bank" owned by the State Transport (ST) Corporation across Maharashtra. He emphasised that NAREDCO's expertise in real estate development could significantly benefit ST, an organization that plays a crucial role in public transportation.


Speaking at NAREDCO’s annual summit at the Jio World Convention Center (BKC), Sarnaik highlighted the vast land holdings of ST, which amount to over 3,000 acres across 840 locations in the state. The event was attended by NAREDCO President Haribabu, along with leading developers including Rajan Bandekar, Niranjan Hiranandani, and Jay Morjaria, among others.


New tender process for ST land development


Minister Sarnaik explained that ST Corporation’s land parcels are categorised into three groups: district, taluka, and rural areas. While prime locations in major cities attract significant interest from developers, rural and taluka-level sites see much less demand. To address this imbalance, the Maharashtra government is set to introduce a new tender process that will link high-value urban plots with less popular rural ones.

"In this revised tender system, developers interested in premium plots in major cities will also be required to develop at least two additional plots in taluka or rural areas," Sarnaik stated. "This will ensure that vacant ST Corporation land across Maharashtra is effectively utilized while also generating revenue for the transport corporation."

Call for public-private partnership

Sarnaik further appealed to NAREDCO and private developers to participate in a public-private partnership (PPP) model to construct modern bus depots, terminals, and other transport-related infrastructure. He stressed that such collaborations would not only revive ST Corporation financially but also enhance the state's transport facilities.

"Organizations like NAREDCO should step forward to help develop bus stands, depots, and other essential ST Corporation's infrastructure while ensuring that the transport corporation receives substantial funds through land development premiums," he urged.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

NAREDCO Shiv Sena maharashtra maharashtra state road transport corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK