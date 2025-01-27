Talking about the Vadhvan Port, which will be India's largest deep-water port with an investment of Rs 76,220 crore, Ganesh Naik said the project will turn the district into a progressive and economically vibrant region

Maharashtra Forest Minister and Palghar guardian minister Ganesh Naik. Pic/X

Maharashtra Forest Minister and Palghar guardian minister Ganesh Naik said on Sunday that the Palghar district would emerge as the "fourth Mumbai", stressing that it would play a key role in boosting India's trade and economy, reported news agency PTI.

Talking about the Vadhvan Port, which will be India's largest deep-water port with an investment of Rs 76,220 crore, Ganesh Naik said the project will turn the district into a progressive and economically vibrant region, reported PTI.

The port project would also generate large-scale employment opportunities for locals and youth, he said.

Ganesh Naik said during a Republic Day event that Palghar is poised to become the "fourth Mumbai" and play a crucial role in strengthening India's trade and economy. "Palghar will emerge as a leading district not only in the state but in the entire country," he added, reported PTI.

Villagers protest over irregularities in Jal Jeevan Mission; Shinde announces meet on Jan 31

Villagers in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra staged protests alleging irregularities and delays in projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, prompting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde to announce a review meeting on January 31, reported PTI.

Protesters gathered in front of district and taluka offices on Saturday, demanding answers for delays in fulfilling the scheme's objectives.

The Jal Jeevan Mission, announced in 2019, promised clean tap water to every household with a target of 55 litres per person per day.

Following the protests, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and District Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde announced a gathering of all stakeholders, including officials from departments related to the Jal Jeevan Mission and labour representatives, on January 31, reported PTI.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde said, "A meeting has been scheduled for January 31 to review the progress and resolve issues in the Jal Jeevan Mission. We are committed to ensuring clean water reaches every household," reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)