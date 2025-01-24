Autorickshaw driver 'rapes' woman on beach in Maharashtra's Palghar, held

The woman was spotted in seemingly disturbed condition near Goregaon railway station in Mumbai on Wednesday morning

An autorickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting a 20-year-old woman on a beach in neighbouring Palghar district in Maharashtra, the police said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The woman was spotted in seemingly disturbed condition near Goregaon railway station in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, and when questioned, told police about the alleged rape, as per the PTI.

The case was later transferred to Arnala Police Station as the alleged crime had taken place in Palghar, said an official.

The woman told police that she met the accused, a rickshaw driver, near Vasai railway station on Tuesday evening. He took her to the beach, raped her, and also slashed her with a blade, she alleged.

A case was initially registered at Vanrai police station in Goregaon, and multiple teams were formed to apprehend the accused who was finally tracked down to a slum in Khairpada Valiv in Palghar district on Thursday. He was later handed over to Arnala police station for further probe, the official said, the news agency reported.

Teen girl gangraped in Mumbai's Kandivli, accused shoot video; two held

Two men were on Friday arrested by the Samta Nagar Police in Kandivli area of Mumbai and a minor was sent to a juvenile home for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl on January 6, a police official said.

The accused also allegedly shot a video of the act, the official said.

The minor suspect, also 17 years of age and staying in the same building as the girl had called the victim to his home when his kin were away, the police said.

"Two accused-- a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old man who are the minor suspect's friends were at home at the time of the incident and the trio allegedly gangraped the victim. They also allegedly shot objectionable videos to blackmail her later. After she told her parents on Thursday evening, a case was registered," an official said.

The two accused were arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for gangrape, assault and other offences.

The minor suspect in the case was sent to a children correction home in the city, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)