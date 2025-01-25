An officer said the Bangladeshis, aged between 27 and 45, were living without valid travel or identification documents

Nine Bangladeshis, including seven women, were arrested in Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly staying in India illegally, an officer stated on Saturday.

According to news agency PTI, Virar Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-III), Jayant Bajbale, informed that the illegal immigrants were apprehended from the Gangdi Pada locality of Dhanivbaugh in Nalasopara on Friday.

The officer added that the arrested individuals, aged between 27 and 45, were residing in India without valid travel or identification documents.

The arrest of illegal immigrants from neighbouring countries has gained attention following a recent incident where a Bangladeshi national was arrested for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan during a burglary attempt at his Mumbai residence.

The accused informed the police that they had entered India through Hakimpur village in the 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, PTI reported. From there, they travelled by train to Mumbai before eventually settling in Palghar, Bajbale said.

The group was reportedly using a mobile application to communicate with their relatives in Bangladesh. The Pelhar Police have charged them under the Foreign Nationals Act, the Indian Passports Act, and the Passport (Entry into India) Act.

Three from Bangladesh detained in Rajkot city of Gujarat for illegal stay

Three Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Gujarat’s Rajkot district for allegedly staying in India illegally, a police officer stated on Saturday, PTI reported.

Two individuals were detained from a rented accommodation in Rangpar on Friday, following a tip-off from Rajkot Police’s special operations group (SOG). A woman was detained on Saturday for allegedly assisting the duo, the officer added.

"The three individuals are being questioned about their illegal stay, and an investigation is underway to determine if they have any criminal record. The two men have admitted they are from Bangladesh and have been residing here for the past two months, while the woman claims she had been in Mumbai for six-seven years before relocating to Rajkot two years ago," the SOG officer explained.

The detained individuals have been identified as Sohel Hussain Yakutali, 30; Ripon Hussein Amirulislam, 28, and Heena Khurshid, 34, all from Dhaka, Bangladesh, the officer stated.

(With PTI inputs)