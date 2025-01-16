Maharashtra: Man held for killing his driver in Palghar district

The body of the 42-year-old victim was found in the Tungareshwar area limits on Tuesday

An official said that the police on Wednesday arrested a 49-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly murdering his driver, reported news agency PTI.

The body of the 42-year-old victim, Prabhukumar Lotan Jha, was found in the Tungareshwar area limits on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Acting on inputs, police took into custody Jha's employer, S V Singh. Police said Singh and Jha frequently argued as Jha would often report to work drunk.

During one such argument, Singh smashed Jha's head with an iron rod, killing him, the official added.

Unidentified man's body found in Mahim creek, murder suspected

A case of murder has been registered after the decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in Mahim Creek in Mumbai on Tuesday night, police said, reported PTI.

The unidentified male, aged between 35 to 50, had "Prakash" tattooed on his right hand, a police official said, reported PTI.

There were also injury marks on the body, suggesting that he had been attacked, the official added.

Mahim Police are now combing through all recent missing person complaints registered in the city, he said.

Thane man held for killing acquaintance for harassing his wife

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly killing an acquaintance who used to harass his wife, officials said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

On January 11, Sukant Shatrugana Parida (29) died in the house of the accused, Naresh Shambu Bhagat (30), who himself informed police about the man's death at his residence in Badlapur area, they said, reported PTI.

The police sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem and initially registered a case of accidental death.

During the probe into the case, the police worked on several leads and detained Bhagat based on suspicion, a police release said.

After extensive interrogation, Bhagat told the police that the deceased used to come to his house frequently and harass his wife which would lead to quarrels between the two men as well as the couple, it said, reported PTI.

Fed up with Parida's behaviour, the accused hatched a plan to eliminate him. On January 10 night, the accused called him to his house, served him liquor and then allegedly hit on his head with a hammer and an iron rod following which the man died, the police said.

The accused has been arrested and booked under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they said.

(With inputs from PTI)