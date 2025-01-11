Two men, Rohan Vishwanath Singh and Akhilesh Yadav, were arrested in connection with the murder of Sudhir Kunjbihari Singh in Palghar last year. The two were part of a larger gang and had been on the run for nearly a year before their apprehension.

Two individuals wanted in connection with the murder of a man in Palghar district last year were apprehended by the police on Friday, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Rohan Vishwanath Singh (28) and Akhilesh Yadav (24) were arrested in Virar, a suburb of Mumbai, after being on the run for nearly a year. Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale stated that the two were part of a larger gang of 12 members accused of abducting and murdering Sudhir Kunjbihari Singh (27) on January 12, 2024. The victim was reportedly abducted by the group and transported in an autorickshaw to Goraipada, where he was then attacked with sharp weapons and subsequently killed.

The police investigation revealed that the two accused, along with others in the gang, had planned and executed the brutal crime. Following their arrest, Singh and Yadav have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping or abduction for murder), and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police had already arrested seven members of the gang prior to this latest development, with the remaining five suspects still at large. The arrests of Singh and Yadav followed a tip-off that led law enforcement officers to the Bhatpada area of Virar.

Following their apprehension, the authorities are now focusing their efforts on tracking down the other three individuals involved in the murder.

