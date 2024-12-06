Man held in attempt to murder case after almost a year in Palghar

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 December,2024 05:53 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Two men had stabbed and severely injured a man on December 21, 2023, in Nalasopara, Central Crime Unit senior inspector Rahul Rakha said

A man was arrested in an attempt to murder case in Maharashtra's Palghar district after being on the run for almost a year, a police officer said on Friday.


Abu Shaikh and Irfan Tufel Sheikh had stabbed and severely injured one Ankit Mishra on December 21, 2023, in Nalasopara, Central Crime Unit senior inspector Rahul Rakha said.


"The accused and Mishra had a previous enmity. The duo was charged with attempt to murder and other offences at the time. Irfan was arrested on Thursday from Nalasopara on a tip-off. Efforts are on to arrest the other accused Abu Shaikh," he added. 


