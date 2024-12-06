Two men had stabbed and severely injured a man on December 21, 2023, in Nalasopara, Central Crime Unit senior inspector Rahul Rakha said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Man held in attempt to murder case after almost a year in Palghar x 00:00

A man was arrested in an attempt to murder case in Maharashtra's Palghar district after being on the run for almost a year, a police officer said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abu Shaikh and Irfan Tufel Sheikh had stabbed and severely injured one Ankit Mishra on December 21, 2023, in Nalasopara, Central Crime Unit senior inspector Rahul Rakha said.

"The accused and Mishra had a previous enmity. The duo was charged with attempt to murder and other offences at the time. Irfan was arrested on Thursday from Nalasopara on a tip-off. Efforts are on to arrest the other accused Abu Shaikh," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever