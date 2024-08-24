The murder case came to light after one of the sons called him and got no response, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 51-year-old man found murdered in Palghar house x 00:00

A 51-year-old man was found murdered in his house in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, a police official said, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the PTI, the deceased has been identified Pramodkumar, a resident of Shriram Nagar in Nalasopara area of Palghar district, the Pelhar police station official said.

"His throat has been slit. His two sons and daughter-in-law are in their native village. The death came to light after one of the sons called him and got no response, after which he asked a kin to check on him personally. The house was locked. On opening it, his body was found," he said, as per the PTI.

A murder case has been filed and efforts are on to nab the accused, the official added.

Mumbai man kills wife after quarrel, informs cops

Meanwhile, in a shocking incident, a 26-year-old man allegedly killed his wife with a sharp weapon following a quarrel and later arrived at a police station to inform the cops about the attack, an official said, according to the PTI.

The incident took place in the western suburbs of the city in early hours of Saturday, the police said.

The accused who has been identified as Intekaaf Idris Ansari reportedly walked into Malwani police station in the western suburb of Malad area in Mumbai at around 6 am on Saturday and informed the police officials that his wife fell unconscious after he attacked her following a quarrel between the two, an official said, the news agency reported on Saturday.

Upon his shocking revelation, a team of police officials from Malwani police station was sent to Ansari's house and when the police officials reached his residence they found his wife identified as 22-year-old Ayesha lying on the floor in a pool of blood, he said.

The police officials questioned the accused who has confessed to slitting his wife's throat with a sharp weapon after an argument between the couple, the official said.

Ansari has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is on, he added.

(with PTI inputs)