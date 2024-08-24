An official from the Tulinj police station said that the complainant, a resident of Mumbai, often visited Nallasopara in the Palghar district to meet a friend

Representational Image

An official on Saturday said that the police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have arrested two persons for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl after taking her on an outing, reported news agency PTI.

An official from the Tulinj police station said that the complainant, a resident of Mumbai, often visited Nallasopara in the Palghar district to meet a friend. During her visits, she got acquainted with one of the accused, identified as Sonu, who worked in a studio in the locality, reported PTI.

On Thursday, Sonu and his friend invited the teenager for an outing. They took the girl in an auto to an isolated place where both raped her, the official said citing the FIR.

After learning about the sexual assault from their daughter, the girl's parents filed a police complaint, reported PTI.

The Tulinj police on Friday registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and arrested the two accused, said senior inspector Shailendra Nagarkar.

In another case, a teacher of physical education and seven others have been arrested in connection with the sexual harassment of a 12-year-old girl student at a private school in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's parents at Nigdi police station, the police arrested the accused on Friday, an official said.

The teacher was previously jailed on the charges of molestation, but the school reinstated him after his release, he said, reported PTI.

According to the complaint, the teacher had been allegedly sexually harassing the girl for the last two years, the official said, reported PTI.

"The accused allegedly touched the girl inappropriately during the PE classes and would wait for her outside the women's washroom. He also threatened her on multiple occasions," he said, reported PTI.

The accused have been booked under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage a woman's modesty), 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult a woman's modesty), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The official said the others arrested were the school's principal, some trustees and board members.

(With inputs from PTI)