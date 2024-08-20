The alleged thieves had burgled four houses under the jurisdiction of Kasturba Marg police station in Mumbai this month

The Kasturba Marg police with the help of their Palghar counterparts arrested five members of an interstate gang of burglars

The Kasturba Marg police have busted an interstate gang of burglars and arrested five suspects in a burglary case that occurred in the Borivli East area last week. The arrested suspects have been identified as Shadab Akbar Hussain, 25; Amir Sohil, 28; Salman Nadaf, 31; Eijaz Ansari, 38; and Shakeel Anwar, 46. They were arrested on August 18 after an extensive investigation and were produced in court on August 19.

A photographer residing in Borivli reported the burglary, prompting the Kasturba Marg cops to register the case on August 13. A dedicated team, under the guidance of DCP Smita Patil and led by senior police inspector Rajesh Nandimath and comprising police inspector Manoj Chalke, police sub-inspector Vijayendra Ambwade and officers Dheeraj Vaikos, Pednekar, Mahale, Sangle, Fopse, Shingte and Pujari, was formed to investigate the crime.

Investigation and arrest

The police scrutinised CCTV footage from the area, which captured the men arriving at the building in a rickshaw. The investigation team tracked down the rickshaw owner, who informed the police that the rickshaw had been lent to his brother-in-law residing in Malwani. The rickshaw driver told the police that he had indeed dropped five men at Borivli East from Malwani.

He could recollect as it is not usual for autos to ferry men. The auto driver gave the name of a Malwani resident who had asked him to ferry the five men. The resident told the police that the men were from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and had arrived in Mumbai in a grey Hyundai Verna with a Delhi registration. The suspects had just left the city and were heading back to Ahmedabad.

Using the mobile number of one of the suspects, the police traced their location to Manor, about 60 km from Mumbai. The team, in coordination with senior police officers, contacted the Mokhada police station and shared the vehicle details, requesting them to intercept the car. Acting on this information, the Mokhada police set up a blockade and successfully intercepted the vehicle along with the suspects on August 18.

“During the interrogation, the suspects not only confessed to the burglary in the photographer’s house in Borivli East, they also admitted to three more burglaries in the jurisdiction of Kasturba Marg police station,” said a police officer from Kasturba Marg police station. All four burglaries were committed this month. The police recovered stolen items including a laptop, necklace, bangles, rings and burglary tools, said an officer.

Further investigation revealed that this gang had also been involved in a burglary in the Ghatkopar area a few days ago. With their arrest, the police have successfully solved three burglary cases and learnt about a fourth case.

Criminal background

Eijaz Ansari has been booked in 12 cases of burglaries in Ahmedabad, while Amir Sohil has four cases in his name. The gang would typically flee to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh after committing burglaries in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Modus operandi

The gang would come to Mumbai for the sole purpose of committing burglaries. They would conduct reconnaissance of potential targets during daytime. They focused on locked flats. After ensuring the coast was clear, they would break into the houses and steal valuables. Following the burglaries, they would quickly leave the city, heading to Delhi or Uttar Pradesh, only to return once the situation had calmed down.