MSc graduate Ankit Vyas leads successful regeneration of 40-year-old banyan tree at SGNP in Mumbai, turning disaster into a green victory

Labourers moving the stumps of the giant tree. The BMC had chopped the tree into smaller chunks

Listen to this article Banyan tree’s revival in Mumbai: 25 new trees sprout from fallen giant x 00:00

In an inspiring example of ecological restoration, a 40-year-old banyan tree (Ficus benghalensis) that collapsed on or around July 15 has been given a second chance at life. After being felled and cut into pieces, the tree’s stumps were replanted in Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). Within a week, new leaves began sprouting from the stumps, signalling a successful rejuvenation of the fallen giant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 50-foot banyan tree, which had been a landmark in a local society, fell due to unknown reasons. Ankit Vyas, an MSc in Organic Agriculture, immediately sprang into action. Recognising the potential to save the tree, Vyas contacted numerous NGOs, local politicians, and tree protection communities, urging them to assist in relocating the massive tree. Unfortunately, his pleas went unanswered, and within a week, local authorities from the BMC began chopping the tree into smaller chunks with chainsaws.



A forest officer supervising the stumps at Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Determined to save what was left of the tree, Vyas reached out to SGNP Director G Malikarjun, chief conservator of forests at SGNP, and explained the situation. Malikarjun immediately connected Vyas with RFO Krishnagiri, Yogesh Mahajan, who sent an SGNP tractor and labourers to collect the logs of the felled banyan tree.

The logs were transported to SGNP, where Vyas employed scientific methods to help the tree regenerate. Using vegetative propagation through the tree’s stems, Vyas treated the stumps with fungicides to prevent rotting, organic rooting hormones to stimulate faster root growth, and organic multivitamins to enhance cell division and photosynthesis. Under the supervision of RFO Niket Shinde, the stumps were placed behind the wildlife hospital compound. In just seven days, the first signs of new growth emerged as fresh shoots sprouted from the treated logs. On the day of the successful regeneration, 25 stumps were planted, each expected to grow into healthy banyan trees in the future.

“This is likely the first attempt of its kind in Maharashtra or India, where multiple trees are being created from one fallen tree,” said Vyas. “The process not only saves the tree but also provides numerous ecological benefits. These newly planted banyan trees will help sequester more carbon than young seedlings, provide shade for animals, prevent soil erosion, and serve as habitats for reptiles, mammals, and birds,” he added. Vyas hopes that this event will inspire future efforts to salvage trees that fall due to climatic reasons, even when relocation is not feasible due to the lack of equipment. “At the end of the day, something is always better than nothing,” he said.